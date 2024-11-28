Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,184,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,270 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $85,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Hasbro by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 804,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,210,000 after purchasing an additional 97,039 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 3.0% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 170,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,347,000 after buying an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,864,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 306.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 7,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,949,000. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Hasbro from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hasbro has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.67.

Hasbro Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of HAS stock opened at $63.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.39. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.63. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.85 and a 12 month high of $73.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.45. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 47.91% and a negative net margin of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -60.34%.

Hasbro Profile

(Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.