Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $83.61 Million Position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 47.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 641,761 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,338 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.16% of Glaukos worth $83,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GKOS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Glaukos in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,460,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 43.9% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,220,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $144,483,000 after buying an additional 372,180 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 148.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 412,376 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,805,000 after buying an additional 246,322 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Glaukos by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 803,650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $95,112,000 after buying an additional 155,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Glaukos in the 2nd quarter worth $13,925,000. 99.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Glaukos

In other Glaukos news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $316,156.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,198,425.93. This represents a 2.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 3,000 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $392,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,225,345.12. This trade represents a 8.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GKOS shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Glaukos from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Piper Sandler set a $140.00 price target on Glaukos in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Glaukos from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Glaukos from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.45.

Glaukos Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of GKOS stock opened at $142.68 on Thursday. Glaukos Co. has a 52-week low of $59.58 and a 52-week high of $146.86. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 5.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.15 and a 200-day moving average of $124.27.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $96.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.50 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 42.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Glaukos Company Profile

(Free Report)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Featured Articles

