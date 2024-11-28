Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $88.61 Million Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 29.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,238,603 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285,172 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $88,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GMED. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $26,406,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Globus Medical by 291.3% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 20,530 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 15,283 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Globus Medical by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 387,737 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,739,000 after buying an additional 26,047 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its position in Globus Medical by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 41,007 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $523,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globus Medical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globus Medical

In other news, Director Ann D. Rhoads sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,055,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,017,318.24. This represents a 25.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kelly Huller sold 5,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $405,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,512,850 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GMED opened at $85.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.67 and its 200-day moving average is $71.27. The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.17. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.02 and a 52-week high of $85.74.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical device company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $625.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Globus Medical Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

