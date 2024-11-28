Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 27,660 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,171,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,660 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $84,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,015,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,979,000 after buying an additional 1,385,692 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the first quarter worth $5,811,000. Waterfall Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the second quarter worth $1,309,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the third quarter worth $476,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the second quarter valued at $1,178,000. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Stock Down 0.8 %

KRC stock opened at $42.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.00 and its 200 day moving average is $36.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $29.88 and a 1-year high of $43.78.

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

Kilroy Realty ( NYSE:KRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.60). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $289.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Kilroy Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is currently 129.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.43.

Insider Transactions at Kilroy Realty

In other Kilroy Realty news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 3,000 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $117,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,335.14. This trade represents a 10.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $507,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,122,921.08. This trade represents a 19.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,628 shares of company stock worth $729,900. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

