Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 7,575 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,575 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.38% of MongoDB worth $75,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 12.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in MongoDB by 1.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,794,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in MongoDB by 222.6% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after buying an additional 5,191 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in MongoDB by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,096,000 after acquiring an additional 11,476 shares during the period. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in MongoDB by 408.5% during the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDB opened at $324.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $281.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.48 and a beta of 1.15. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.74 and a 1-year high of $509.62.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $478.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on MongoDB from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on MongoDB from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $335.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.29.

In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.89, for a total value of $282,890.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,222 shares in the company, valued at $4,589,041.58. The trade was a 5.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.17, for a total value of $698,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,124,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,469,175.02. This represents a 0.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,600 shares of company stock worth $7,732,589 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

