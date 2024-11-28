Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,213,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,614 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $78,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LW. City State Bank grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 56.2% in the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 357.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Lamb Weston by 135.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 89.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $76.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.57 and a 200-day moving average of $73.76. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.99 and a 52-week high of $111.88.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.80%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LW. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Lamb Weston from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.22.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

