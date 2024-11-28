Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 42,096 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,250,761 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 42,096 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.82% of Twilio worth $81,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Twilio by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 22,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 9,140 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Twilio by 167.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 9,141 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,168,000. Finally, Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the third quarter worth $757,000. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Twilio

In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 4,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $271,393.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,563 shares in the company, valued at $9,919,646.26. This trade represents a 2.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 11,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $720,077.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,087,054.02. This trade represents a 3.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,946 shares of company stock valued at $3,354,771 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Twilio from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on Twilio from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $85.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $71.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.87.

Twilio Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:TWLO opened at $102.91 on Thursday. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $108.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.04, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.74.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

