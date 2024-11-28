Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE) Director Sells $4,343,978.34 in Stock

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) Director Catherine A. Kehr sold 43,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total value of $4,343,978.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,915.58. This represents a 89.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

EXE opened at $98.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chesapeake Energy Corporation has a one year low of $69.12 and a one year high of $101.27. The firm has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a PE ratio of 60.96 and a beta of 0.46.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.15. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $648.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.98 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Corporation will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.98%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXE. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Chesapeake Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.71.

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

