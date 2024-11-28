Citigroup Inc. Has $15.21 Million Stock Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 571,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,786 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of News worth $15,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in News by 1.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,337,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,512,000 after purchasing an additional 53,550 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in News in the third quarter worth about $216,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in News by 2.9% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,120,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,474,000 after purchasing an additional 58,805 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in News in the third quarter worth about $358,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in News by 1,815.4% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,413,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,379 shares during the period. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

News stock opened at $29.05 on Thursday. News Co. has a 1 year low of $21.52 and a 1 year high of $30.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.85 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.26 and a 200-day moving average of $27.19.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NWSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on News from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com lowered News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on News from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on News from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, News currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

