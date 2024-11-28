Citigroup Inc. Has $18.06 Million Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 359,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,414 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $18,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $318,000. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 194,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 11.7% during the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $50.30 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.19 and a twelve month high of $51.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.50.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.098 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

