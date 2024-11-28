Citigroup Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $15,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BAH. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter worth about $45,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BAH shares. StockNews.com cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $206.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.25.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $147.35 on Thursday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $123.17 and a 12 month high of $190.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.03%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 4,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $700,095.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,206,840. The trade was a 14.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 3,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $618,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,389,280. This represents a 10.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,173 shares of company stock worth $1,989,220 over the last 90 days. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

