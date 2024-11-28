Citigroup Inc. Trims Stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 18.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 238,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 55,148 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $14,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. Farrow Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Trimble by 0.5% during the third quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. now owns 39,062 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Trimble by 3.4% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Trimble by 4.8% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trimble by 4.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trimble by 5.8% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trimble Price Performance

Shares of TRMB opened at $72.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.49. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.05 and a twelve month high of $74.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Trimble from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.40.

Trimble Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

