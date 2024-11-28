Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKEFree Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 986 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.12% of Coca-Cola Consolidated worth $14,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the third quarter worth about $37,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 41.9% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the second quarter worth about $62,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 137.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 15.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COKE opened at $1,312.40 on Thursday. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 52-week low of $716.80 and a 52-week high of $1,376.84. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,254.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,175.71.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $18.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 46.94% and a net margin of 7.81%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Profile



Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE)

