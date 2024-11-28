Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 986 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.12% of Coca-Cola Consolidated worth $14,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the third quarter worth about $37,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 41.9% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the second quarter worth about $62,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 137.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 15.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Coca-Cola Consolidated Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:COKE opened at $1,312.40 on Thursday. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 52-week low of $716.80 and a 52-week high of $1,376.84. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,254.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,175.71.
Coca-Cola Consolidated Profile
Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.
