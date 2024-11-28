Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) Shares Acquired by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,025 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,991 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Cogent Biosciences were worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COGT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 124.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 14,986,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,335,000 after purchasing an additional 8,310,150 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 144.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,744,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,564,000 after buying an additional 2,209,918 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 12,785.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,099,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083,065 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 27.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,765,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 2,617.6% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 462,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 445,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ COGT opened at $9.58 on Thursday. Cogent Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $3.67 and a one year high of $12.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.72.

Cogent Biosciences ( NASDAQ:COGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.07). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cogent Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on COGT shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cogent Biosciences from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

