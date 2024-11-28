Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO) Shares Acquired by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Columbia India Consumer ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF by 78.0% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia India Consumer ETF by 15.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Columbia India Consumer ETF by 504.8% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments LLC raised its stake in Columbia India Consumer ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Point Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Columbia India Consumer ETF in the second quarter valued at $62,000.

Get Columbia India Consumer ETF alerts:

Columbia India Consumer ETF Price Performance

Columbia India Consumer ETF stock opened at $68.53 on Thursday. Columbia India Consumer ETF has a 1-year low of $56.05 and a 1-year high of $78.34. The stock has a market cap of $301.53 million, a PE ratio of 73.79 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.27.

About Columbia India Consumer ETF

The Columbia India Consumer ETF (INCO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the INDXX India Consumer index, a market-cap-weighted index of 30 Indian consumer-sector stocks listed on the National Stock Exchange or the Bombay Stock Exchange. INCO was launched on Aug 10, 2011 and is managed by Columbia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia India Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:INCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia India Consumer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia India Consumer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.