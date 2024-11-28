Commerce Bank Buys Shares of 2,251 Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,251 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Natera during the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Natera by 22.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 669,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $61,276,000 after purchasing an additional 121,809 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera in the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Natera by 458.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 12,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera in the first quarter valued at approximately $707,000. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Natera alerts:

Natera Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NTRA opened at $168.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.58 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.08. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.88 and a twelve month high of $171.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.31. Natera had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.23%. The company had revenue of $439.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.95) EPS. Natera’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NTRA. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Natera from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Natera from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.59.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Natera

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 2,700 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total transaction of $344,439.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 284,741 shares in the company, valued at $36,324,409.37. This trade represents a 0.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 5,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.48, for a total transaction of $645,483.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 195,686 shares in the company, valued at $25,141,737.28. This represents a 2.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,503 shares of company stock valued at $6,325,804. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Natera

(Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.