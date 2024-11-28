Commerce Bank Invests $276,000 in Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK)

Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Viking in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,063,879,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Viking in the second quarter worth $145,989,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Viking during the second quarter valued at $73,247,000. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Viking during the second quarter worth about $58,008,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Viking by 282.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,315,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,896,000 after acquiring an additional 971,152 shares during the last quarter.

Viking Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:VIK opened at $46.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.22. Viking Holdings Ltd has a 12-month low of $25.71 and a 12-month high of $47.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VIK shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Viking from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Viking from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Viking from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Viking from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Viking from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Viking Profile

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

