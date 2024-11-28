Commerce Bank Takes Position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,997,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,742,000 after purchasing an additional 372,302 shares during the last quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 1,322,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,596,000 after acquiring an additional 312,486 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 970,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,128,000 after acquiring an additional 323,722 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 865,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,729,000 after acquiring an additional 18,227 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 812,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,529,000 after acquiring an additional 9,441 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Performance

IEUR stock opened at $55.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.85. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a one year low of $52.36 and a one year high of $61.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.48.

About iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.