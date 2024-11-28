Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $1.03 Million Position in Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX – Free Report) by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 359,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,510 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Poseida Therapeutics were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Poseida Therapeutics by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,373,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,760,000 after purchasing an additional 473,746 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Poseida Therapeutics by 280.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 28,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 21,138 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Poseida Therapeutics by 177.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 40,245 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 46.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSTX stock opened at $9.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $9.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $909.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 0.54.

In other Poseida Therapeutics news, Chairman Mark J. Gergen sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total value of $278,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 651,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,037,467.57. The trade was a 4.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Poseida Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Poseida Therapeutics Company Profile

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company's development candidates for Heme Malignancies includes P-BCMA-ALLO1, which is in Phase I trial to treat patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; P-CD19CD20-ALLO1, which is in Phase I trial for treating B cell malignancies and other autoimmune diseases; P-BCMACD19-ALLO1, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf CAR-T product candidate in preclinical development for treating multiple myeloma; and P-CD70-ALLO1 under preclinical development to treat hematological indications.

