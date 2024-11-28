Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) by 323.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,014 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,925 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of STAAR Surgical worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 12.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 2.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,087 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 8.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,524 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 3.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,343 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 2.3% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,721 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAAR Surgical stock opened at $28.18 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.37. STAAR Surgical has a 52-week low of $25.88 and a 52-week high of $52.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 65.43 and a beta of 0.61.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STAA. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $41.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STAAR Surgical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

