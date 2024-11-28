Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Coterra Energy by 154.9% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coterra Energy by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on CTRA. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on Coterra Energy from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.47.

Coterra Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CTRA stock opened at $26.68 on Thursday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.30 and a 12 month high of $28.90. The company has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.39.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). Coterra Energy had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coterra Energy news, SVP Adam M. Vela sold 16,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $439,800.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,664.84. This trade represents a 18.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.