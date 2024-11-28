D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Stock Position Boosted by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 30.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,429 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7,496 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $6,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1,761.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,043,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,118,000 after purchasing an additional 987,834 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,657,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $233,525,000 after buying an additional 561,337 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 592.4% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 402,923 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,784,000 after buying an additional 344,731 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the second quarter valued at about $37,613,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 360.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 271,038 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,706,000 after acquiring an additional 212,112 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $218.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $196.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.87.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 5,650 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total value of $921,515.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of DHI opened at $169.43 on Thursday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.28 and a 52 week high of $199.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 7.32. The company has a market capitalization of $54.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $178.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.90.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 11.14%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Further Reading

