DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Stock Holdings Decreased by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. decreased its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the second quarter worth $55,115,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in DaVita by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 313,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,395,000 after acquiring an additional 67,250 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in DaVita by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 192,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,647,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 189,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 31.1% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 164,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,887,000 after purchasing an additional 38,936 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DaVita Stock Performance

DVA opened at $165.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.78, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $158.42 and a 200-day moving average of $148.87. DaVita Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.26 and a 52-week high of $169.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 88.18% and a net margin of 6.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DVA has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on DaVita from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on DaVita from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on DaVita from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DaVita news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $8,252,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 837,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,284,666.75. This trade represents a 5.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

