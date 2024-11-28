Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. lessened its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 11.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,002 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the second quarter worth $29,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 3,738.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 8,037 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the second quarter worth about $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.90% of the company’s stock.
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
Shares of DB stock opened at $16.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $12.09 and a 12-month high of $17.95.
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Profile
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.
