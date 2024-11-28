DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. UBS Group currently has $260.00 price target on the sporting goods retailer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $225.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DKS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.95.

DKS opened at $213.70 on Wednesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $120.39 and a fifty-two week high of $239.30. The company has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.64.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 45.14%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.28%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DKS. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

