Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its position in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $5,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 2.2% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 4,494 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 1.3% during the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 3.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,499 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 7.1% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 2.4% during the third quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 7,918 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Insider Activity at Dorman Products

In related news, SVP Eric Luftig sold 3,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.19, for a total value of $462,820.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,821.46. This represents a 35.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven L. Berman sold 2,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $300,449.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 876,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,628,880.92. The trade was a 0.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,988 shares of company stock worth $7,795,833. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dorman Products Stock Performance

NASDAQ DORM opened at $139.80 on Thursday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.77 and a fifty-two week high of $146.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.11 and a 200-day moving average of $107.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $503.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.54 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 9.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DORM. CJS Securities began coverage on Dorman Products in a report on Friday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price target (up from $126.00) on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Monday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DORM

Dorman Products Profile

(Free Report)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.