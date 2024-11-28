Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS) Trading Up 14.9% After Dividend Announcement

Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 14.9% on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as GBX 70 ($0.89) and last traded at GBX 66.40 ($0.84). Approximately 9,112,005 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 328% from the average daily volume of 2,131,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57.80 ($0.73).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. Dr. Martens’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,285.71%.

Get Dr. Martens alerts:

Dr. Martens Trading Up 13.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.55, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 55.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 68.45. The firm has a market cap of £632.33 million, a P/E ratio of 825.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dr. Martens Company Profile

In related news, insider Kenny Wilson bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 55 ($0.70) per share, for a total transaction of £16,500 ($20,917.85). Also, insider Andrew Harrison purchased 58,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 52 ($0.66) per share, with a total value of £30,274.40 ($38,380.32). Insiders have bought a total of 88,709 shares of company stock worth $4,707,573 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name. Dr. Martens plc was founded in 1945 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Martens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Martens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.