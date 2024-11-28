Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.

DT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of Dynatrace from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.36.

NYSE:DT opened at $55.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.06. The company has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 100.84, a P/E/G ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.06. Dynatrace has a 1-year low of $39.42 and a 1-year high of $61.41.

In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $2,575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,505,230.50. This represents a 7.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Lifshatz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,280,905. This represents a 10.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,022 shares of company stock worth $3,397,904 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 3,813.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 292.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

