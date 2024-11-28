Eastman Kodak Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:KODK)

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 11,299 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 700% compared to the typical volume of 1,413 call options.

Eastman Kodak Stock Performance

Shares of KODK stock opened at $7.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 3.64. Eastman Kodak has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $7.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $261.00 million for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 7.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eastman Kodak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastman Kodak

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Kodak during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Eastman Kodak by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 6,415 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Eastman Kodak by 21.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in Eastman Kodak in the second quarter worth about $69,000. 33.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eastman Kodak

Eastman Kodak Company engages in the provision of hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Print, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

