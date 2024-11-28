ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$2.52.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cormark raised their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.00 to C$2.35 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of ECN Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of ECN opened at C$2.82 on Thursday. ECN Capital has a 12 month low of C$1.60 and a 12 month high of C$3.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.36 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$792.76 million, a PE ratio of -8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 10.77, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 383.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. ECN Capital’s payout ratio is presently -12.12%.

In other ECN Capital news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson sold 20,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.91, for a total transaction of C$59,012.10. Insiders own 18.31% of the company’s stock.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company offers consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

