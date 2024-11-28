Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.43.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on ERJ. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Embraer from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group cut shares of Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Embraer
Embraer Stock Performance
ERJ stock opened at $38.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Embraer has a 52 week low of $16.25 and a 52 week high of $40.34.
Embraer Company Profile
Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.
