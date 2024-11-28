Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.43.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ERJ. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Embraer from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group cut shares of Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

Get Embraer alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Embraer

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Embraer

Embraer Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Embraer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Embraer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Embraer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Embraer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 34.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ERJ stock opened at $38.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Embraer has a 52 week low of $16.25 and a 52 week high of $40.34.

Embraer Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.