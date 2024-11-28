Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Given Market Outperform Rating at JMP Securities

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating restated by research analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $21.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $22.00. JMP Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 137.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ENTA. Evercore ISI raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Shares of ENTA opened at $8.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.56. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $17.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.30.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krensavage Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% in the third quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 1,498,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,520,000 after purchasing an additional 246,736 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,928,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,664,000 after buying an additional 134,292 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,243,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $903,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,095,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,579,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

