Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $225.00 price target on the online travel company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EXPE. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $144.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.67.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $184.92 on Wednesday. Expedia Group has a 52-week low of $107.25 and a 52-week high of $190.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.78.

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total value of $1,502,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,319,536.05. The trade was a 4.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 1,951 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $351,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,345,000. The trade was a 2.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,951 shares of company stock valued at $6,197,710. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 55.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 275,430 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $37,942,000 after buying an additional 97,825 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,556 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 17.9% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,421 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 41.2% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,260 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 34.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,343 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $7,486,000 after acquiring an additional 13,813 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

