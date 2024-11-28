First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stephens

Stephens began coverage on shares of First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $30.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.43.

Shares of First Hawaiian stock opened at $27.60 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.22. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.96. First Hawaiian has a 1 year low of $18.85 and a 1 year high of $28.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,624,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $245,963,000 after acquiring an additional 122,599 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,205,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,057,000 after acquiring an additional 370,722 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,339,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,321,000 after acquiring an additional 203,407 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 2,461,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,980,000 after purchasing an additional 141,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,081,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,207,000 after purchasing an additional 139,291 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

