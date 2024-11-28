First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Position Reduced by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 29.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,217 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. &PARTNERS lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 236,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,084,000 after purchasing an additional 66,762 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 128,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ FMB opened at $51.66 on Thursday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $48.10 and a 1 year high of $52.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.43.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.139 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

