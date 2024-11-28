GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report) by 22.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,502,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 646,488 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in GameStop were worth $80,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GME. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 162.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 16,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 10,011 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in GameStop by 46.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 790,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,127,000 after purchasing an additional 249,100 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 91,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 26,259 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GameStop by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 209,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after buying an additional 55,346 shares during the period. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of GameStop in the 3rd quarter worth $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GME opened at $30.89 on Thursday. GameStop Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $64.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.63 and a beta of -0.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.01.

GameStop ( NYSE:GME Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $798.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.67 million. GameStop had a return on equity of 1.79% and a net margin of 0.93%. The company’s revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GME shares. Wedbush lowered their price target on GameStop from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of GameStop to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th.

In other GameStop news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 4,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $102,487.32. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 54,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,196.92. This trade represents a 7.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel William Moore sold 1,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $43,305.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,668.80. The trade was a 5.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,639 shares of company stock valued at $481,000 over the last 90 days. 12.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

