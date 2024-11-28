Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,984 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Generac worth $7,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Generac in the second quarter valued at about $98,282,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,722,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Generac by 25,311.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 267,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,433,000 after purchasing an additional 266,026 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in Generac by 678.5% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 192,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,560,000 after purchasing an additional 167,641 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Generac by 29.2% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 457,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,487,000 after purchasing an additional 103,439 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Generac alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on GNRC. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Generac from $187.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Generac from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Generac from $128.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $148.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Generac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.58.

Generac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $190.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.89 and a 12 month high of $195.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $170.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.43.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Generac

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.93, for a total transaction of $794,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 562,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,346,790.61. This trade represents a 0.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 29,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.73, for a total value of $5,372,133.13. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,051,789.49. This represents a 17.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,268 shares of company stock worth $7,584,853. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Generac Profile

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.