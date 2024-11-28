Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 555,971 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.93% of Generac worth $88,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Generac by 73.2% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Generac by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Generac by 611.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Generac by 73.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Generac

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.93, for a total transaction of $794,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 562,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,346,790.61. This represents a 0.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 29,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.73, for a total value of $5,372,133.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,051,789.49. This trade represents a 17.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,268 shares of company stock valued at $7,584,853. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Generac Stock Performance

NYSE:GNRC opened at $190.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $170.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.43. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.89 and a 1-year high of $195.94.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Generac had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GNRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Generac from $128.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Generac from $187.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Generac from $148.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.58.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Featured Stories

