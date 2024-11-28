God Bless America ETF (NYSEARCA:YALL) Shares Purchased by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in God Bless America ETF (NYSEARCA:YALL – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned 0.75% of God Bless America ETF worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YALL. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in God Bless America ETF by 21.6% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in God Bless America ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in God Bless America ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,491,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,141,000 after purchasing an additional 56,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its stake in God Bless America ETF by 32.3% during the third quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter.

God Bless America ETF Price Performance

YALL stock opened at $39.87 on Thursday. God Bless America ETF has a 1-year low of $27.84 and a 1-year high of $40.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.94. The firm has a market cap of $81.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 1.05.

About God Bless America ETF

The God Bless America ETF (YALL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to US-listed stocks of various market capitalization. The fund screens out companies perceived to emphasize politically left and\u002For liberal political activism and social agendas.

