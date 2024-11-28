Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires New Shares in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,848,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 77,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,588,000 after purchasing an additional 28,739 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $121.10 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.29. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $98.42 and a 12-month high of $121.70. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.