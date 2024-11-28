Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,540,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 507.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 75,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,422,000 after acquiring an additional 63,055 shares in the last quarter. Bricktown Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,518,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 143.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 82,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,327,000 after acquiring an additional 48,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SMI Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,873,000.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA XHB opened at $122.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.65. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 52-week low of $81.76 and a 52-week high of $126.09. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.38.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

