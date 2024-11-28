Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys 430 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:LNT opened at $63.59 on Thursday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $46.80 and a 12-month high of $64.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.36.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LNT shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Alliant Energy from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Alliant Energy from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Alliant Energy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.06.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

