Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys New Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,254 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Lennar by 933.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 155 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Lennar during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 4,225.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $164.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Lennar from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Lennar from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com cut Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.29.

Lennar Stock Up 0.4 %

LEN stock opened at $174.16 on Thursday. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $125.17 and a twelve month high of $193.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.56.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 14.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennar

In other Lennar news, Director Jeffrey Sonnenfeld sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total transaction of $3,064,775.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,689 shares in the company, valued at $4,148,654.57. This trade represents a 42.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.