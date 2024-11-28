Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM – Free Report) by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,331 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JMOM. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,619,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,546,000 after purchasing an additional 776,455 shares during the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,995,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,193,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,179,000 after acquiring an additional 53,566 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 850.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 46,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 41,939 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,973,000.

Get JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JMOM opened at $61.07 on Thursday. JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $43.20 and a 12 month high of $61.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 1.03.

JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (JMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Momentum Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap companies with strong momentum, weighted by optimized market-cap. JMOM was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.