Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $233,000 Position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 105.6% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:RWK opened at $125.27 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $853.08 million, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.06. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a 12-month low of $95.47 and a 12-month high of $127.38.

About Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

