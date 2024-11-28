Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $261,000 Position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,520 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 36.1% during the third quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 1,152,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,503,000 after buying an additional 305,634 shares in the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the third quarter worth about $10,953,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,201,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,713,000 after buying an additional 211,071 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 22,626.3% during the third quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 179,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,133,000 after buying an additional 179,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advantage Inc. grew its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 19.6% during the second quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 930,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,906,000 after buying an additional 152,636 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Price Performance

ICSH stock opened at $50.63 on Thursday. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a twelve month low of $49.98 and a twelve month high of $50.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.55.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2233 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

