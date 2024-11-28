Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $267,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $178.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.44. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $128.05 and a 52-week high of $180.04.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

