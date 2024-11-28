Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $307,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the second quarter worth $48,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the third quarter worth $58,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $113.60 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.98. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1-year low of $86.42 and a 1-year high of $114.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

