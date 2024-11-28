Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $321,000 Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lessened its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.0% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 19.1% in the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.8% in the second quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.2% in the third quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 6,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 40.6% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on AstraZeneca from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.75.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $67.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.47. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $60.47 and a 1-year high of $87.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.08 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.01% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

