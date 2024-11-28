Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $383,000 Stake in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. decreased its position in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in FLEX LNG were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FLNG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,241,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,579,000 after acquiring an additional 21,793 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 627.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 66,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 57,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of FLEX LNG in the 1st quarter valued at about $511,000.

FLEX LNG stock opened at $24.03 on Thursday. FLEX LNG Ltd. has a 52 week low of $22.80 and a 52 week high of $31.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. FLEX LNG’s payout ratio is currently 176.47%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of FLEX LNG in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Flex LNG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. The company owns and operates vessels with M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. Flex LNG Ltd.

